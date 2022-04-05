Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38As fly in Sentry Savannah

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force T-38A Talons assigned to the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron fly over during Sentry Savannah 22-1, May 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842453
    VIRIN: 220505-F-WQ860-2001
    Filename: DOD_108960600
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38As fly in Sentry Savannah, by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    T-38
    Tyndall
    325 FW
    2 FTS
    SentrySav22

