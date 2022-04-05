U.S. Air Force T-38A Talons assigned to the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron fly over during Sentry Savannah 22-1, May 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842453
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-WQ860-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108960600
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, T-38As fly in Sentry Savannah, by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
