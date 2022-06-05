Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jermaine Jackson 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participating in Guardian Response 22 provide shout outs to Family and friends during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jermaine Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 842451
    VIRIN: 220506-A-VF251-265
    Filename: DOD_108960565
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SGT Jermaine Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Events
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT