    National Day of Prayer 2022

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    The chaplains of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade discuss the significance of the National Day of Prayer and what it means to them on May 5, 2022, at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 12:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842446
    VIRIN: 220505-A-XJ882-218
    Filename: DOD_108960442
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Day of Prayer 2022, by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    1AD CAB

