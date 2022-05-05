National Day of Prayer 2022

The chaplains of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade discuss the significance of the National Day of Prayer and what it means to them on May 5, 2022, at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842446
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-XJ882-218
|Filename:
|DOD_108960442
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
