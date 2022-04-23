Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marines compete in the 13th Annual Recon Challenge

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Benjamin Whitehurst 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines and veterans compete in the 13th Annual Recon Challenge on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 29, 2022. The Recon Challenge consists of a 25-mile hike on Camp Pendleton that involves a kilometer open-ocean swim, underwater knot tying, casualty evacuation drills, and live-fire marksmanship drills. Participants in the Recon Challenge wear the names of fallen Reconnaissance Marines on their packs to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Benjamin Whitehurst)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842443
    VIRIN: 220429-M-LK681-1008
    Filename: DOD_108960423
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

