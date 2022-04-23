U.S. Marines and veterans compete in the 13th Annual Recon Challenge on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 29, 2022. The Recon Challenge consists of a 25-mile hike on Camp Pendleton that involves a kilometer open-ocean swim, underwater knot tying, casualty evacuation drills, and live-fire marksmanship drills. Participants in the Recon Challenge wear the names of fallen Reconnaissance Marines on their packs to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Benjamin Whitehurst)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842443
|VIRIN:
|220429-M-LK681-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_108960423
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Marines compete in the 13th Annual Recon Challenge, by Cpl Benjamin Whitehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT