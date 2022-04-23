B-Roll: Marines compete in the 13th Annual Recon Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842443" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and veterans compete in the 13th Annual Recon Challenge on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 29, 2022. The Recon Challenge consists of a 25-mile hike on Camp Pendleton that involves a kilometer open-ocean swim, underwater knot tying, casualty evacuation drills, and live-fire marksmanship drills. Participants in the Recon Challenge wear the names of fallen Reconnaissance Marines on their packs to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Benjamin Whitehurst)