FORWARD OPERATING BASE BLACK PANTHER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company are evaluated on their performance before a training mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, in action of Guardian Response 2022. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of Guard, Reserve, and Active Component units in a small, engaging operational footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 12:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842439
|VIRIN:
|220508-A-AB407-804
|Filename:
|DOD_108960379
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 172nd CBRN Company Evaluation, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
