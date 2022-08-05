Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd CBRN Company Evaluation

    05.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Christian Cote 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORWARD OPERATING BASE BLACK PANTHER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company are evaluated on their performance before a training mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, in action of Guardian Response 2022. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of Guard, Reserve, and Active Component units in a small, engaging operational footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 12:03
    Length: 00:02:19
    This work, 172nd CBRN Company Evaluation, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training
    GR22
    172nd CBRN Co

