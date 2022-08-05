172nd CBRN Company Evaluation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORWARD OPERATING BASE BLACK PANTHER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company are evaluated on their performance before a training mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, in action of Guardian Response 2022. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of Guard, Reserve, and Active Component units in a small, engaging operational footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).