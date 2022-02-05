Joint Munitions Command's Change of Command Ceremony took place on 2 May, 2022 at 1000 hours on Rock Island Arsenal at Memorial Field. The ceremony was hosted by Army Materiel Command's Commanding General, GEN Edward Daly. Brigadier General Gavin J. Gardner relinquished Command of Joint Munitions Command to Colonel Landis C. Maddox.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842438
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-YZ466-725
|PIN:
|50222
|Filename:
|DOD_108960374
|Length:
|00:54:25
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Munitions Command Change of Command Ceremony from BG Gavin Gardner to COL Landis Maddox 5.2.2022, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
