    Joint Munitions Command Change of Command Ceremony from BG Gavin Gardner to COL Landis Maddox 5.2.2022

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Joint Munitions Command's Change of Command Ceremony took place on 2 May, 2022 at 1000 hours on Rock Island Arsenal at Memorial Field. The ceremony was hosted by Army Materiel Command's Commanding General, GEN Edward Daly. Brigadier General Gavin J. Gardner relinquished Command of Joint Munitions Command to Colonel Landis C. Maddox.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842438
    VIRIN: 220502-A-YZ466-725
    PIN: 50222
    Filename: DOD_108960374
    Length: 00:54:25
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Munitions Command Change of Command Ceremony from BG Gavin Gardner to COL Landis Maddox 5.2.2022, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Change of Command
    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Command
    Gavin J. Gardner
    Landis C. Maddox

