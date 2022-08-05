Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.08.2022

    Video by Seaman Natasha Chevalier and Seaman Eric Stanton

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220508-N-SI601-1001 TOKYO BAY (May 8, 2022) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations, by SN Natasha Chevalier and SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operations
    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Underway
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

