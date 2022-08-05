220508-N-SI601-1001 TOKYO BAY (May 8, 2022) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842437
|VIRIN:
|220508-N-SI601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108960325
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations, by SN Natasha Chevalier and SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT