Our missile operators, maintainers and defenders are highly trained, elite professionals. Their contributions are critical to our nation and help ensure that AFGSC is Always Ready.
Thank you for what each and every one of you do daily! Because of you, AFGSC is capable of providing safe, secure and effective combat-ready forces for nuclear and conventional global strike Anytime Anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 10:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|842430
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-FG097-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108960165
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minuteman Monday: Every Striker Matters, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT