Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minuteman Monday: Every Striker Matters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Our missile operators, maintainers and defenders are highly trained, elite professionals. Their contributions are critical to our nation and help ensure that AFGSC is Always Ready.

    Thank you for what each and every one of you do daily! Because of you, AFGSC is capable of providing safe, secure and effective combat-ready forces for nuclear and conventional global strike Anytime Anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 10:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 842430
    VIRIN: 220509-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108960165
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minuteman Monday: Every Striker Matters, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Minuteman III
    Eighth Air Force
    Twentieth Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT