    Coast Guard transfers 62 Haitians to The Bahamas 

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew found an overloaded, unsafe, and unstable Haitian sailing vessel, approximately 75 miles southeast of Key Largo, Florida, May 2, 2022. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities May 9, 2022 (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll and Air Station Miami)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842424
    VIRIN: 220502-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108960093
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Coast Guard transfers 62 Haitians to The Bahamas , by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahamas
    sector Key West
    haiti
    air station miami
    migrant interdiction

