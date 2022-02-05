A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew found an overloaded, unsafe, and unstable Haitian sailing vessel, approximately 75 miles southeast of Key Largo, Florida, May 2, 2022. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities May 9, 2022 (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll and Air Station Miami)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842424
|VIRIN:
|220502-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108960093
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard transfers 62 Haitians to The Bahamas , by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS
