    Cancer Moonshot Initiative - A Marine with Leukemia Shares His Story

    BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    On May 4, 2022 the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) hosted the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Roundtable, “A Conversation on Cancer Health Equity and Military-relevant Environmental Exposures,” as part of a day-long series of agency events sponsored by the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative.

    Sgt. Michael Christian, U.S. Marine, talks about his experience of being diagnosed with B-Cell Leukemia while deployed in Saudi Arabia.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 10:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842418
    VIRIN: 220505-O-XH734-606
    Filename: DOD_108960003
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: BRONX, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cancer Moonshot Initiative - A Marine with Leukemia Shares His Story, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cancer
    walter reed
    USU
    MHS
    USUHS
    Murtha Cancer Center
    MHSsocial
    cancer moonshot
    MHSocial
    Michael Christian

