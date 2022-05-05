On May 4, 2022 the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) hosted the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Roundtable, “A Conversation on Cancer Health Equity and Military-relevant Environmental Exposures,” as part of a day-long series of agency events sponsored by the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative.
Sgt. Michael Christian, U.S. Marine, talks about his experience of being diagnosed with B-Cell Leukemia while deployed in Saudi Arabia.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 10:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842418
|VIRIN:
|220505-O-XH734-606
|Filename:
|DOD_108960003
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cancer Moonshot Initiative - A Marine with Leukemia Shares His Story, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT