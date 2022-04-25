Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

Colonel Kenneth N. Reed relinquishes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District, to Lieutenant Colonel Peter M. Ammerman on April 25, 2022, at the MWR Theater on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Major General Kimberly M. Colloton of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division accepts the flag from Col. Reed and passes the flag on to Lt. Col. Ammerman to signify the transfer of command. In the year since its creation, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District has closed 388 contracts, as part of the Afghanistan orderly closeout program, completed designs worth $30 million in construction, and $53 million in completed construction projects in support of their partners in Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, and Central Asia. (Video by William Mounts, Training Support Center)
