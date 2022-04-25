Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842409" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Colonel Kenneth N. Reed relinquishes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District, to Lieutenant Colonel Peter M. Ammerman on April 25, 2022, at the MWR Theater on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Major General Kimberly M. Colloton of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division accepts the flag from Col. Reed and passes the flag on to Lt. Col. Ammerman to signify the transfer of command. In the year since its creation, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District has closed 388 contracts, as part of the Afghanistan orderly closeout program, completed designs worth $30 million in construction, and $53 million in completed construction projects in support of their partners in Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, and Central Asia. (Video by William Mounts, Training Support Center)