    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.25.2022

    Video by William Mounts 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Colonel Kenneth N. Reed relinquishes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District, to Lieutenant Colonel Peter M. Ammerman on April 25, 2022, at the MWR Theater on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Major General Kimberly M. Colloton of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division accepts the flag from Col. Reed and passes the flag on to Lt. Col. Ammerman to signify the transfer of command. In the year since its creation, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District has closed 388 contracts, as part of the Afghanistan orderly closeout program, completed designs worth $30 million in construction, and $53 million in completed construction projects in support of their partners in Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, and Central Asia. (Video by William Mounts, Training Support Center)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 07:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842409
    VIRIN: 220425-A-CN651-1001
    Filename: DOD_108959870
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    TAGS

    Kuwait
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Transatlantic Division
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Col. Kenneth Reed
    Lt. Col. Peter Ammerman
    William Mounts
    Maj. Gen. Kimberley Colloton

