U.S. Marines with Weapons Company (Wpns. Co.), 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, conduct a live-fire sneaker range at Kangaroo Flats Training Area, NT, Australia, May 4, 2022. Wpns. Co. conducted the live-fire training exercise to maintain their readiness in crisis and contingency response within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 04:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842399
|VIRIN:
|220504-M-NR281-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108959746
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|KANGAROO FLATS TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Weapons Co. Conducts Live Fire Down Under, by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT