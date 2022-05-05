Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Co. Conducts Live Fire Down Under

    KANGAROO FLATS TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.05.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Weapons Company (Wpns. Co.), 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, conduct a live-fire sneaker range at Kangaroo Flats Training Area, NT, Australia, May 4, 2022. Wpns. Co. conducted the live-fire training exercise to maintain their readiness in crisis and contingency response within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 04:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842399
    VIRIN: 220504-M-NR281-1001
    Filename: DOD_108959746
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: KANGAROO FLATS TRAINING AREA, NT, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Co. Conducts Live Fire Down Under, by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    usmcnews

