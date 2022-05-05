Weapons Co. Conducts Live Fire Down Under

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Weapons Company (Wpns. Co.), 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, conduct a live-fire sneaker range at Kangaroo Flats Training Area, NT, Australia, May 4, 2022. Wpns. Co. conducted the live-fire training exercise to maintain their readiness in crisis and contingency response within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)