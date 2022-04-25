220425-N-KP021-1001

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2022) Members from Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Public Works provide information to community members as part of the CFAY 2022 Earth Day Fair. The annual event provides information on animal habitats, recycling, alternate energy, historic resources and more. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie Soule)
