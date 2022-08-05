During #MonthOfTheMilitaryCaregiver, we are highlighting some of our community members who demonstrate care for others and desire to connect.
In this video miniseries, titled “Camp Zama Cares,” we want to showcase how these caregivers at Camp Zama are contributing to the Army’s top priority of “People First.”
Today, we’d like to introduce Sentwali Helton, a math teacher at Zama Middle High School!
#PeopleFirst
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 22:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842385
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108959483
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Camp Zama Cares" - Sentwali Helton, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT