    "Camp Zama Cares" - Sentwali Helton

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    During #MonthOfTheMilitaryCaregiver, we are highlighting some of our community members who demonstrate care for others and desire to connect.

    In this video miniseries, titled “Camp Zama Cares,” we want to showcase how these caregivers at Camp Zama are contributing to the Army’s top priority of “People First.”

    Today, we’d like to introduce Sentwali Helton, a math teacher at Zama Middle High School!

    #PeopleFirst

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 22:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842385
    VIRIN: 220509-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108959483
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

