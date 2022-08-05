Soldiers from across Korea gather at Camp Casey for the first day of the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition on May 8, 2022. (Video produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 22:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842384
|VIRIN:
|220508-A-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108959450
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition (Day 1), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT