U.S. Army Pfc. Heather Brent, an Advanced Individual Training Soldier training with Company C, 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment, explains her goals to be a productive Soldier, mother, and social media influencer during an interview at Fort Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2022. Brent, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, completed her training as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter repairer and graduated May 6, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 18:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842375
|VIRIN:
|220505-Z-QP400-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108959248
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|LINDEN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldier and Social Media Influencer Pfc. Heather Brent Explains Her Purpose!, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT