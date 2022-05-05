Soldier and Social Media Influencer Pfc. Heather Brent Explains Her Purpose!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Heather Brent, an Advanced Individual Training Soldier training with Company C, 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment, explains her goals to be a productive Soldier, mother, and social media influencer during an interview at Fort Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2022. Brent, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, completed her training as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter repairer and graduated May 6, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)