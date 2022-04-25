Sullivan Cup 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers take part in a layout as part of the Sullivan Cup Competition’s inprocessing day activities, at Fort Benning, Ga., April 25, 2022. The Sullivan Cup is a biennial competition held at Fort Benning, Ga., to rigorously test and evaluate the best tank crews from across the Armor Branch, the U.S. Marine Corps and international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)