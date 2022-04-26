Sullivan Cup 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers participate in vehicle draw activities on the second day of the Sullivan Cup, at Fort Benning, Ga., April 26, 2022. During day 2, Sullivan Cup crews have an equipment layout, draw vehicles and conduct PMCS (Preventive Maintenance Checks), to ensure that their vehicles will be ready to perform for the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)