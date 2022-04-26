Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sullivan Cup 2022

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Reginald Harvey 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers participate in vehicle draw activities on the second day of the Sullivan Cup, at Fort Benning, Ga., April 26, 2022. During day 2, Sullivan Cup crews have an equipment layout, draw vehicles and conduct PMCS (Preventive Maintenance Checks), to ensure that their vehicles will be ready to perform for the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sullivan Cup 2022, by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Sullivan Cup
    Best Tank Crew
    Best Bradley Crew

