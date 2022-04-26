U.S. Army soldiers participate in vehicle draw activities on the second day of the Sullivan Cup, at Fort Benning, Ga., April 26, 2022. During day 2, Sullivan Cup crews have an equipment layout, draw vehicles and conduct PMCS (Preventive Maintenance Checks), to ensure that their vehicles will be ready to perform for the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842371
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-AR378-1227
|Filename:
|DOD_108959193
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sullivan Cup 2022, by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT