    1st Air Cavalry Brigade works to prevent vehicle mishaps

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Video by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    ILLESHEIM, Germany-- Troopers assigned to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade conduct tactical vehicle risk reduction training to prevent vehicle mishaps. Committed leaders ask the right questions in order to determine where gaps exist and how to continuously improve their driver training programs. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 11:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842368
    VIRIN: 220506-A-DC982-762
    Filename: DOD_108959014
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade works to prevent vehicle mishaps, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeSupport2022

