    Eighth Army Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition "Day 0"

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Soldiers assigned in Korea participate in the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition. (Video produced by Pfc. Miguel DCruz and Cpl. Choi Gyung-hoon/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 21:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842324
    VIRIN: 220507-A-ZZ999-0001
    Filename: DOD_108958638
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: KR

    8th army
    best warrior
    training
    eighth army
    best squad

