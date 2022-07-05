Soldiers assigned in Korea participate in the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition. (Video produced by Pfc. Miguel DCruz and Cpl. Choi Gyung-hoon/20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 21:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842324
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108958638
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition "Day 0", must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
