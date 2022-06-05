Maj. Gen. Michel Russell wishes all the mother's that are a part of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command a Happy Mother's Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 18:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|842321
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-NO292-145
|Filename:
|DOD_108958545
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Maj. Gen. Michel Russell's Mother's Day Address, by CPT Joshua Sik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT