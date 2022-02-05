Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics convoys support mission partners throughout the Inherent Resolve area of operations

    IRAQ

    05.02.2022

    Video by Cpl. Tommy L Spitzer 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Soldier load and download equipment following a convoy operation April 21, 2022, as part of a routine ground logistics movement of essential materials in support of mission partners who are maintaining regional stability and working to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Tommy L. Spitzer)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 08:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842291
    VIRIN: 220502-A-BC181-1003
    Filename: DOD_108958139
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: IQ

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics convoys support mission partners throughout the Inherent Resolve area of operations, by CPL Tommy L Spitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    convoy
    Syria
    Iraq
    partner forces
    CJTF OIR

