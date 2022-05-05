Why I Serve: PFC Heather Brent

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Heather Brent, California Army National Guard, an Advanced Individual Training Soldier with Company C, 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment, explains her goals to be a productive Soldier, mother, and social media influencer during a video interview at Fort Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2022. Brent graduated from AIT on May 6, and is now qualified as an Army Military Occupational Skill 15-T, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)