Pfc. Heather Brent, California Army National Guard, an Advanced Individual Training Soldier with Company C, 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment, explains her goals to be a productive Soldier, mother, and social media influencer during a video interview at Fort Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2022. Brent graduated from AIT on May 6, and is now qualified as an Army Military Occupational Skill 15-T, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 07:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842284
|VIRIN:
|220505-Z-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108958049
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|LINDEN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Why I Serve: PFC Heather Brent, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
