Spartan Bradley crew wins 2022 Sullivan Cup

Staff Sgt. Julian Gaitor, Spc. Tyler McGinnis and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, compete in Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May2-6, 2022. The Sullivan Cup competition focuses on the performance of the Soldiers functioning as a crew. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
05.06.2022
05.06.2022
|B-Roll
|842270
|220506-A-MA645-1002
|DOD_108957653
|00:01:34
FORT BENNING, GA, US
|0
|0
