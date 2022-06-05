Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Bradley crew wins 2022 Sullivan Cup

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Julian Gaitor, Spc. Tyler McGinnis and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, compete in Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May2-6, 2022. The Sullivan Cup competition focuses on the performance of the Soldiers functioning as a crew. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842270
    VIRIN: 220506-A-MA645-1002
    Filename: DOD_108957653
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

