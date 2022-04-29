Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-2 SBCT bi-weekly SITREP video (May 6, 2022)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    4-23 IN BN, 2-2 SBCT conducts sniper school tryouts on April 28-29, 2022 on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. CH Laari conducts interview with his daughter about Month of the Military Child and Ramadan on April 22, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 16:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842268
    VIRIN: 220429-A-DN279-280
    Filename: DOD_108957651
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 SBCT bi-weekly SITREP video (May 6, 2022), by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramadan
    Month of the Military Child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT