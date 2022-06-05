President Biden Delivers Remarks Calling on Congress to Pass Legislation Like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, Which Will Create Good-Paying Jobs, Boost Domestic Manufacturing, and Lower Prices for Working Families
Hamilton, OH
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|842267
|Filename:
|DOD_108957647
|Length:
|00:34:46
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Building a Better America, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT