U.S. Army Maj. William Beckenstein of the 78th Training Division talks about hoist operations training with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Services Aviation Brigade at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana May 4, 2022. The training allows the aircrews to be proficient in hoist operations during any emergency incident throughout the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John W. Todd)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842248
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-WB015-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108957402
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hoist Training with the General Services Aviation Brigade, by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT