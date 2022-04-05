Hoist Training with the General Services Aviation Brigade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842248" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. William Beckenstein of the 78th Training Division talks about hoist operations training with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Services Aviation Brigade at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana May 4, 2022. The training allows the aircrews to be proficient in hoist operations during any emergency incident throughout the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John W. Todd)