    Hoist Training with the General Services Aviation Brigade

    IN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Todd 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. William Beckenstein of the 78th Training Division talks about hoist operations training with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Services Aviation Brigade at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana May 4, 2022. The training allows the aircrews to be proficient in hoist operations during any emergency incident throughout the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John W. Todd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842248
    VIRIN: 220504-A-WB015-0001
    Filename: DOD_108957402
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoist Training with the General Services Aviation Brigade, by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MUTC
    314thTPASE

