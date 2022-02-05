Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Office of the Surgeon General of the Army Mother's Day PSA 2022

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Surgeon General of the Army and Commanding General of MEDCOM, Lieutenant General R. Scott Dingle and Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough, send warm Happy Mother's Day greetings.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842247
    VIRIN: 220502-A-AM516-700
    Filename: DOD_108957401
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of the Surgeon General of the Army Mother's Day PSA 2022, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mom
    mother
    mothers day
    military moms
    military mom

