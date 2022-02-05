The Surgeon General of the Army and Commanding General of MEDCOM, Lieutenant General R. Scott Dingle and Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough, send warm Happy Mother's Day greetings.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 15:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|842247
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-AM516-700
|Filename:
|DOD_108957401
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Office of the Surgeon General of the Army Mother's Day PSA 2022, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
