    4 FW and 916 ARW complete Joint Fire Training

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The 4th Fighter Wing and the 916th Air Refueling Wing complete Joint Fire Training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April, 15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842246
    VIRIN: 220422-F-QH602-056
    Filename: DOD_108957349
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 4 FW and 916 ARW complete Joint Fire Training, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Fire
    Training
    916th ARW
    4th FW

