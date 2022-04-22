The 4th Fighter Wing and the 916th Air Refueling Wing complete Joint Fire Training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April, 15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842246
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-QH602-056
|Filename:
|DOD_108957349
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4 FW and 916 ARW complete Joint Fire Training, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
