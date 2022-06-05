Navy Officer Development School (ODS) class 22040 graduation ceremony and Senior Chief Gas Turbine System Technician Juan Rosa reenlistment ceremony at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), May 6. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with the training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as commissioned Naval officers.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842245
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-TE695-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_108957348
|Length:
|00:32:35
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
