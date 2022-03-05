Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Magnusson endorses Mental Health Awareness month

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, the 94th Airlift Wing joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Mental Health Awareness Month began in the United States in 1949 and was started by the Mental Health America organization.

    This work, Col. Magnusson endorses Mental Health Awareness month, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dobbins ARB
    Psychological Health
    Mental Health Awareness
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform

