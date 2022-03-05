Col. Magnusson endorses Mental Health Awareness month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, the 94th Airlift Wing joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Mental Health Awareness Month began in the United States in 1949 and was started by the Mental Health America organization.