    CNO Gilday and Linda Gilday Release Message for Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2022

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Castellano 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    220506-N-BL637-1002 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda Gilday release their message for Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2022. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Sean Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 14:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842237
    VIRIN: 220506-N-BL637-1002
    Filename: DOD_108957300
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    This work, CNO Gilday and Linda Gilday Release Message for Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2022, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

