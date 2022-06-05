Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paint on Protection

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Tests of newly developed temporary overcoats for tactical military equipment showed a reduction in the amount of absorbed chemical warfare agents (CWAs) by five-fold to a hundredfold, and the coatings remained effective beyond eight weeks in normal environmental conditions. Current military equipment coatings provide visual camouflage and corrosion protection but still require enhanced resistance to CWA penetration.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220506-D-D0490-001
    FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    This work, Paint on Protection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paint on protection
    decontamination[2:05 PM] Lieberman
    Bradford D. CBRNE chemical biological CBRN DTRA DTRA CB biodefense Defense Threat Reduction Agency b

