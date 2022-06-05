Tests of newly developed temporary overcoats for tactical military equipment showed a reduction in the amount of absorbed chemical warfare agents (CWAs) by five-fold to a hundredfold, and the coatings remained effective beyond eight weeks in normal environmental conditions. Current military equipment coatings provide visual camouflage and corrosion protection but still require enhanced resistance to CWA penetration.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842234
|VIRIN:
|220506-D-D0490-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108957271
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Paint on Protection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT