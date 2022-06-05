Paint on protection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tests of newly developed temporary overcoats for tactical military equipment showed a reduction in the amount of absorbed chemical warfare agents (CWAs) by five-fold to a hundredfold, and the coatings remained effective beyond eight weeks in normal environmental conditions. Current military equipment coatings provide visual camouflage and corrosion protection but still require enhanced resistance to CWA penetration.