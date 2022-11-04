Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Med Bn Participates In MCCRE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Pendleton, California, April 7, 2022. The MCCRE is an evaluation to recognize the proficiencies and deficiencies of Marines and Sailors to better prepare them for future missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842232
    VIRIN: 220428-M-VR919-1001
    Filename: DOD_108957212
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Med Bn Participates In MCCRE, by LCpl Casandra Lamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Sailors
    Marines
    1st Med Bn
    MCCRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT