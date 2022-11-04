U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Pendleton, California, April 7, 2022. The MCCRE is an evaluation to recognize the proficiencies and deficiencies of Marines and Sailors to better prepare them for future missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842232
|VIRIN:
|220428-M-VR919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108957212
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Med Bn Participates In MCCRE, by LCpl Casandra Lamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
