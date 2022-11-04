1st Med Bn Participates In MCCRE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Pendleton, California, April 7, 2022. The MCCRE is an evaluation to recognize the proficiencies and deficiencies of Marines and Sailors to better prepare them for future missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas)