    1st TSC Mother’s Day Shoutouts 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Pfc. Cecilia Soriano 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Spc. Brandon Stevenson, wheeled vehicle mechanic, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, shares a Mother’s Day message from Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 8, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cecilia Soriano)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842204
    VIRIN: 220506-A-KP878-216
    Filename: DOD_108956956
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 1st TSC Mother’s Day Shoutouts 2022, by PFC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Fort Knox
    1st TSC
    Mother’s Day
    Arcent
    People First

