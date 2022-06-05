Spc. Sulav, KC, finance specialist, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, shares a Mother’s Day message from Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 8, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 13:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|842201
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-KP878-959
|Filename:
|DOD_108956951
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|SHERMAN OAKS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st TSC Mother’s Day Shoutouts 2022, by PFC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT