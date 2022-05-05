Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors perform maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anton Wendler 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and “X” teams perform maintenance on various components aboard USS John C. Stennis, in Newport News, Virginia, May 6, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Anton Wendler)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 12:12
    VIRIN: 220506-N-UF271-0001
    Filename: DOD_108956929
    Length: 00:03:35
    This work, Sailors perform maintenance, by PO3 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Newport News
    Shipyard
    maintenance
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

