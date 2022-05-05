Sailors perform maintenance

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and “X” teams perform maintenance on various components aboard USS John C. Stennis, in Newport News, Virginia, May 6, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Anton Wendler)
|05.05.2022
|05.06.2022 12:12
|Package
|842192
|220506-N-UF271-0001
|DOD_108956929
|00:03:35
|US
|2
|2
