Coming Full Circle: AAPI story of resiliency

Years after being rescued by a C-130 during the Fall of Saigon in the Vietnam War, Brittanie Ngo is sharing her story of resiliency while embracing her career in America here at Edwards Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 12:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842188
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-SU785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108956898
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
