    Coming Full Circle: AAPI story of resiliency

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Years after being rescued by a C-130 during the Fall of Saigon in the Vietnam War, Brittanie Ngo is sharing her story of resiliency while embracing her career in America here at Edwards Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 12:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842188
    VIRIN: 220415-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_108956898
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    This work, Coming Full Circle: AAPI story of resiliency, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    Resiliency
    Aviation
    AAPI
    Asian American Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage

