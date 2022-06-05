CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait- The winning team of the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition, the 1-153 Cavalry Regiment, gives their thoughts on their performance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 11:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842181
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-WG301-417
|Filename:
|DOD_108956788
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with USARCENT 2022 Best Squad, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT