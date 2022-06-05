Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with USARCENT 2022 Best Squad

    KUWAIT

    05.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Valley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait- The winning team of the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition, the 1-153 Cavalry Regiment, gives their thoughts on their performance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842181
    VIRIN: 220506-A-WG301-417
    Filename: DOD_108956788
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with USARCENT 2022 Best Squad, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Best Squad Competition
    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants
    BSC2022

