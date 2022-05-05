F-15E Strike Eagles take off and land at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 5, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842170
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-LD599-321
|Filename:
|DOD_108956699
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Strike Eagles take off and land at SJ (Broll), by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
