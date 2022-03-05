Wyverns celebrate Mother's Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842162" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing give Mother's Day shoutouts in honor of their mothers at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 3, 2022. Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)