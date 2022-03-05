Wyverns celebrate Mother's Day

Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing give Mother's Day shoutouts in honor of their mothers at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 3, 2022. Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 09:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842162
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-ZR251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108956525
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
