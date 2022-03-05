Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyverns celebrate Mother's Day

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing give Mother's Day shoutouts in honor of their mothers at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 3, 2022. Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842162
    VIRIN: 220506-F-ZR251-1001
    Filename: DOD_108956525
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyverns celebrate Mother's Day, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shout out
    mom
    USAFE
    Air Force
    Mother's Day
    31 FW

