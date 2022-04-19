Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASCAR driver visits members of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Professional stock car driver Danny Suarez pays a visit to members of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina May 19, 2022. The visit is part of the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 race, a race dedicated to the men and women of the armed forces in the U.S.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842157
    VIRIN: 220418-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_108956451
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR driver visits members of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, N.C., by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    Coast Guard
    Wrightsville Beach
    Coca Cola
    Mission600

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT