NASCAR driver visits members of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

Professional stock car driver Danny Suarez pays a visit to members of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina May 19, 2022. The visit is part of the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 race, a race dedicated to the men and women of the armed forces in the U.S.
U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
04.19.2022
05.06.2022
|Video Productions
|842157
|220418-G-HU058-1001
|DOD_108956451
|00:02:15
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC, US
|1
|1
