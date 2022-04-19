NASCAR driver visits members of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842157" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Professional stock car driver Danny Suarez pays a visit to members of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina May 19, 2022. The visit is part of the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 race, a race dedicated to the men and women of the armed forces in the U.S.



U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo