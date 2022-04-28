Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May the Fourth be with AFN

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Video spot with the AFN Eagle in recognition of Star Wars Day held at Aviano Air Base, May 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842154
    VIRIN: 220428-F-JP321-518
    Filename: DOD_108956444
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    This work, May the Fourth be with AFN, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

