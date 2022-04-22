From a Military Child, to a Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Children from the Aviano Elementary School spoke about their experiences with being a military child at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 22, 2022. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child across the Department of Defense and was created to highlight the roles that children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)