Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From a Military Child, to a Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Children from the Aviano Elementary School spoke about their experiences with being a military child at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 22, 2022. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child across the Department of Defense and was created to highlight the roles that children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 10:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842152
    VIRIN: 220422-F-JP321-589
    Filename: DOD_108956410
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From a Military Child, to a Military Child, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Italy

    USAFE

    Aviano

    AF

    Air Force

    U.S. Air Force

    USAF

    3rd Air Force

    AFN Europe

    AFN Aviano

    Third Air Force

    Return with Honor

    serving america’s best

    Wyvern

    Dority

    United States Air Force in Europe and Africa

    fighting wyvern

    TAGS

    school
    elementary
    momc
    month of a military child
    advice from a military child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT