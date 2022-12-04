220506-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (May 6, 2022) The Diplomats Acoustic Trio from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band performed live on 97.3 AFN The Eagle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 06:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842146
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-FF029-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108956308
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Diplomats Acoustic Trio from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band on AFN Naples, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
