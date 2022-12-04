Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diplomats Acoustic Trio from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band on AFN Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    220506-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (May 6, 2022) The Diplomats Acoustic Trio from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band performed live on 97.3 AFN The Eagle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 06:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842146
    VIRIN: 220506-N-FF029-001
    Filename: DOD_108956308
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    This work, Diplomats Acoustic Trio from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band on AFN Naples, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Naples
    Naples
    Italy
    Diplomats
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band

