Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flipping the script; the military child remembers their military heroes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.06.2022

    Video by Pfc. Theodosius Santalov 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden High Schoolers remembered their military heroes’ past and present during a Heroes’ Tree ceremony April 6, 2022, on Hainerberg Housing Area in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The ceremony gave students and staff a chance to briefly describe their hero and place an ornament with their hero’s name on the tree. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)

    Interviews:

    1. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jon Ring, Senior Army Instructor, Wiesbaden High School
    2. C/CSM Mary Dizor, Warrior Battalion Command Sgt. Maj., Wiesbaden High School

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842140
    VIRIN: 220310-A-YN770-001
    Filename: DOD_108956235
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flipping the script; the military child remembers their military heroes, by PFC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    People
    Month of the Military Child
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT