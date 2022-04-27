U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Holley, a Senior Non-Commissioned Logistician, assigned to 1st Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, discusses serving in the military as a soldier and a mom at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on April 26, 2022. Sgt 1st Class Holley is a mother of four and had her youngest daughter and son while serving in the army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 06:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842138
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-QA940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108956216
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. ARMY Sgt. 1st Class Dual Hats at Home and Work, by SGT Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
