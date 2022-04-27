Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. ARMY Sgt. 1st Class Dual Hats at Home and Work

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    04.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Devon Jones 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Holley, a Senior Non-Commissioned Logistician, assigned to 1st Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, discusses serving in the military as a soldier and a mom at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on April 26, 2022. Sgt 1st Class Holley is a mother of four and had her youngest daughter and son while serving in the army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 06:00
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    TAGS

    1-16th
    Mother's Day
    V Corps
    Army mom
    Military Moms
    Victory Corps
    MomsintheMilitary

