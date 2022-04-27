U.S. ARMY Sgt. 1st Class Dual Hats at Home and Work

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Holley, a Senior Non-Commissioned Logistician, assigned to 1st Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, discusses serving in the military as a soldier and a mom at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on April 26, 2022. Sgt 1st Class Holley is a mother of four and had her youngest daughter and son while serving in the army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)