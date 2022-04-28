Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII footage from Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of US Army Soldiers and Italians during the battle of Vicenza
    April 28th, 1945.
    footage was acquired from the National Archives in Washington DC.
    Shot by the US Army Signal Corps.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842137
    VIRIN: 220428-A-IP596-060
    Filename: DOD_108956204
    Length: 00:11:53
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    This work, WWII footage from Vicenza, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    WWII
    US Army
    Vicenza

