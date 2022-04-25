Ramstein celebrates Mother's Day

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 86th Operations Support Squadron director of operations, and Master Sgt. Carrie Parise, 86th OSS first sergeant, discuss their experiences as mothers in the military at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25 and 26, 2022. This year, Mother's Day is on May 8 and celebrates the impact mothers, motherhood and maternal figures have on society. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech and Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)
