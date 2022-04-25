Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein celebrates Mother's Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 86th Operations Support Squadron director of operations, and Master Sgt. Carrie Parise, 86th OSS first sergeant, discuss their experiences as mothers in the military at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25 and 26, 2022. This year, Mother's Day is on May 8 and celebrates the impact mothers, motherhood and maternal figures have on society. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech and Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 03:57
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    TAGS

    holiday
    mothers
    86th Airlift Wing
    celebration
    Mother's Day

