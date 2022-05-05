Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler 

    AFN Humphreys

    SSgt Joshua Whitkanack and TSgt Ryan Padilla talk about what Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month means to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 01:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842127
    VIRIN: 220505-F-FW870-1001
    Filename: DOD_108956059
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Equal Opportunity
    Asian Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT